Three-day Kumbha Mela at Triveni Sangama in T. Narasipur from Feb. 17

T. Narasipur: With the three-day 11th Kumbha Mela scheduled to commence from Feb. 17 at Triveni Sangama in T. Narasipur, brisk preparations are on to host the event without any glitch.

T. Narasipur Police have made elaborate security arrangements along with assistance from Home Guards and Volunteers supported by a good number of surveillance cameras.

District Health Department and Department of AYUSH are setting up temporary hospitals. While additional bed facility would be provided at T. Narasipur General Hospital, more doctors have been requisitioned from K.R. Hospital in Mysuru. Four ambulances would be deployed for emergencies.

In the wake of the Suluwadi temple poisoning incident, prasadam would be allowed to be distributed to devotees only after quality certification by the Tahasildar, according to DHO Dr. Basavaraj.

District AYUSH Officer B.N. Seethalakshmi said that a separate Ayurvedic and Unani Hospital would be established for the benefit of Saints attending the religious event.

Holiday for PU Colleges

In order to provide accommodation for devotees attending the Mela (Feb.17 to 19) at T. Narasipur, the Government has ordered closure of all PU Colleges (Government, aided and unaided) in T. Narasipur Town on Feb. 18 and 19, with Feb.17 being a Sunday, according to Mysuru DDPUE Dr. Dayanand.

Cleaning drive

The T. Narasipur TMC is working overtime to ensure that hygiene is maintained all around the venue and that there will be no pile up or littering of garbage.

The taluk administration has also taken measures to ensure supply of adequate quantity of safe drinking water, construction of enough toilets and availability of other civic amenities at the venue. T. Narasipur TMC has taken up cleaning of underground drainages on a war-footing and all water tanks in the town have been cleaned to ensure supply of safe drinking water.

