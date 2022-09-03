Three-day Science Fest from Sept. 5

September 3, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: City’s ATME College of Engineering, will be conducting a three-day Science Fest for students from 7th to 12th standards, from Sept. 5 to 7 at SVEI Composite PU College at Vijayanagar fourth stage in city.

The event is supported by the National Council for Science and Technology Communication, Department of Science and Technology, Government of India.

Announcing this at a press meet at Patrakarthara Bhavan here this morning, ATME College of Engineering Principal Dr. L. Basavaraj said that this is the third Science Fest of the year, with the first one held at Chamarajanagar and the second one at Mandya earlier.

Pointing out that the three-day Science Fest features essay writing on the topic ‘Role of Digitalisation in Indian Economy and its social impact’, JAM Competition (Pick and Speak) , Poster Presentation, Hackathon, Science Quiz, Technical Project Exhibition etc., he said that entry is free and students from Seventh to Twelfth standards can take part.

Continuing, Dr. Basavaraj said that the fourth edition of this Science Fest will take place in Kodagu and the fifth and final one will be held at ATME campus on Bannur Road later this year, in which the winners and runners-up from all the four editions will take part.

A Poster of the Science Fest was released on the occasion.

Dean of ATME College of Engineering Dr. L. Yathisha, Administrative Officer Dr. Sachidananda Murthy, faculty Dr. K.N. Guruprasad, Dr. P.K. Mahesh and SVEI PU College faculty Ravikiran were present at the press meet.