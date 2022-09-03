Dasara 2022: Wanted sponsors

September 3, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Sponsors are most welcome this Dasara. As per the direction of the Dasara High-Power Committee, a sponsors’ meeting was held at the Zilla Panchayat Auditorium this morning which was chaired by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Bagadi Gautham.

The meeting was held to invite interested sponsors who can express their interests in sponsorship. Associations and organisations, banks, industries and others, who wanted to sponsor the events attended the meeting. Additional DC Dr. B.S. Manjunathaswamy, SP R. Chethan, ZP CEO B.R. Poornima and DCP (Crime and Traffic) M.S. Geetha Prasanna were present.

A list of expenses will be provided to the sponsors so that they can choose the events they could sponsor and also discuss the brand-building mechanism.

Representatives of various organisations, associations, multi-national companies, IT industry representatives, manufacturing industries and nationalised and private banks too shared their views. The DC told the participants that all the 16 Dasara Sub-Committees will hold regular events during the grand festival this time and the sponsorships range from Rs. 50 lakh to Rs. 1 crore.

There are many events that will cost from Rs. 5 lakh, Rs. 10 lakh up to Rs. 30 or Rs. 40 lakh. “All are welcome to sponsor the entire event and if the companies and sponsors feel that the sponsor amount is too high, they can collaborate with each other and two to three companies can come together and sponsor the entire event,” the DC said.

Partial sponsors: Partial sponsors too are welcome and the companies can choose either to sponsor a performing artiste at Yuva Dasara for example, can sponsor the passes to the Jumboo Savari or any other invitation cards, mementoes and cash prizes for artists, cultural programmes and they can also sponsor a host of unique events to be held as part of Dasara.

Sponsors were also welcomed to fund expenses to be incurred to print tickets and passes for various events including Jumboo Savari and Torchlight Parade where thousands of people participate. However, as the meeting progressed, the sponsors asked for a list of expenses for Dasara events so that they could discuss it with the company heads. The list will be readied soon so that the sponsors will have clear visibility.

While representatives from Coca-Cola informed the meeting that they would sponsor Aahara Mela (Food Mela), officers from Asian Paints came forward to sponsor certain events held as part of Yuva Dasara.

Incentive for sponsors: As an incentive to the sponsors, apart from having their brand displayed prominently at the sponsored events, the sponsors will get free passes to the Torchlight Parade and Jumboo Savari. Rs. 2 lakh sponsors will get 2 passes of Torchlight Parade and Jumboo Savari each, Rs. 2 lakh to Rs. 5 lakh sponsors will get 5 passes of Torchlight Parade and Jumboo Savari each, Rs. 5 lakh to Rs. 10 lakh sponsors will get 10 passes of Torchlight Parade and Jumboo Savari each and for sponsors who give Rs. 10 lakh and above will get 20 passes each for Torchlight Parade and Jumboo Savari.