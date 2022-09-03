Dewan Poornaiah Canal to be encroachment-free

September 3, 2022

DC to discuss issue with District Minister, involve departments concerned

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Bagadi Gautham said that steps will be taken to clear encroachments on the historic Dewan Poornaiah Canal, the main feeder canal that brings fresh water to Kukkarahalli Lake from the Lakes surrounding Bogadi and adjoining areas.

As an immediate measure to prevent flooding of residential areas in Bogadi, K. Hemmanahalli, Anandnagar, Arpithanagar near Parasayyanahundi, Huyilalu, Manikyapura, Sahukarhundi and Mooganahundi, an action plan will be initiated by Mysuru Zilla Panchayat and works will be taken up under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

The encroachment clearance of the Dewan Poornaiah Canal will be discussed with Mysuru District Minister S.T. Somashekar and the Departments concerned will be involved to take measures that will prevent future flooding in case of heavy rains and lake breaches, the DC assured.

These assurances were given by the DC to a delegation of Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP) and other stakeholders that met him at his office this morning and they sought all encroachments be cleared on the Poornaiah Canal. The delegation also urged the DC to constitute a high-level committee comprising experts to come up with an action plan to restore not just a small part of the Canal but the original Poornaiah Canal.

The delegation told the DC that of the original length of 22-km, only 4-km of the Poornaiah Canal remains today, thanks to encroachment and indiscriminate construction. Due to the encroachment of the Poornaiah Canal, water overflowing from Belawadi Lake, Sahukarhundi Lake and Huyilalu Lake (Bommanahalli Lake) are entering the residential pockets and residents living on 200 acres of land have been affected.

As an instance, the delegation cited the plight of Major General (Retd.) C.K. Karumbaya and his family who were unable to step out of their house at K. Hemmanahalli. “The original Poornaiah Canal starts near their residence and the family has been complaining for several years about how the Canal has been encroached upon. Unfortunately, all their appeals have fallen on deaf ears,” the memorandum submitted to the DC stated.

Picture shows the recently flooded residential locality of K. Hemmanahalli.

ZP to take up works

Hearing the delegation DC Dr. Bagadi Gautham took Zilla Panchayat CEO B.R. Poornima on call and instructed her to take up immediate work to prevent flooding under MGNREGA and prepare an action plan after visiting the place. On the clearing of encroachment of Dewan Poornaiah Canal, the DC told the delegation that he will discuss the issue with the District Minister and involve the other departments concerned.

The delegation also told the DC that if the Poornaiah Canal is not revived, there is a danger of losing Kukkarahalli Lake as fresh water enters the Lake through this canal. Only a small part of the canal is clear of encroachments behind SJCE – Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering and near Bogadi Road Bridge. The rest of the historic canal has been encroached upon, the delegation informed the DC.

On the demand by the delegation to constitute a Lake Protection Committee, the DC said that already there is a District Lake Authority and enough powers have been bestowed on it. All necessary steps will be taken to protect Kukkarahalli Lake including the continuous flow of fresh water into it. Measures will be initiated after discussing them with the University of Mysore VC.

The delegation comprised Shobana Sambasivan, Ashvini Ranjan and S. Shylajesha of the MGP, environment activist Maj. Gen.(Retd) S.G. Vombatkere, Water Conservationist U.N. Ravi Kumar and Dechu Karumbaya, wife of Maj. Gen. (Retd.) C.K. Karumbaya.

‘No one is above law’

In a message to Star of Mysore from the US, Founding President of Mysuru Grahakara Parishat Bhamy V. Shenoy said that he was happy to read about Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai instructing officers to clear all encroachments of Raja Kaluve in Bengaluru.

“I wish a similar step will be taken in Mysuru to clear the encroachments on the historic Poornaiah Canal. If our Deputy Commissioner acts, he might be unpopular with influential encroachers. But all Mysureans will rally behind him and will remember him for years,” he said.

“Nobody is above law, however powerful he/she is. We have seen the much-admired recent demolition of the Twin Towers of corruption in Noida. How many would have thought that it was possible? Now that Supreme Court has demonstrated that rule of law prevails in our country, the DC can do the same in Mysuru to clear encroachments,” he said.

“Let me give one more example of the demolition of Maradu luxury flats on Jan 11, 2020, in Kochi, Kerala, for violations of the law of constructing close to the beach. I urge the DC to take immediate and comprehensive measures to restore Dewan Poornaiah Canal and save the lakes of Mysuru,” Bhamy Shenoy added.