Three-day Ugadi Sangeethotsava at Mysore Palace from tomorrow
News, Top Stories

Three-day Ugadi Sangeethotsava at Mysore Palace from tomorrow

March 21, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The three-day ‘Ugadi Sangeethotsava,’ organised by the Mysore Palace Board, Mysuru, will begin at the Palace premises tomorrow (Mar. 22). The Palace will be illuminated between 7 pm and 9.30 pm on all three days.

Schedule

Mar. 22 – 5.30 pm: Mangala Vadya and Saxophone Recital by Yadhu Kumar and troupe; 6 pm: Panchanga Shravana by Veda Brahma Sridhar Sharma and Palace Priests; 6.30 pm: Formal inauguration and distribution of ‘Bevu-Bella’ (Neem and Jaggery). District Minister S.T. Somashekar will formally inaugurate the event. MLA S.A. Ramdas will preside. Mayor Shivakumar, MPs Pratap Simha, V. Sreenivasa Prasad and Sumalatha Ambarish will be the chief guests. Chairmen of various Boards and Corporations will be present; 7.15 pm to 9.30 pm: Musical evening by singer and music director Raghu Dixit and troupe.

Mar. 23 – 6 pm: Karnataka Police Band; 7 pm to 9.30 pm: ‘Gurukiran Nights’ by singer and music director Gurukiran and troupe.

Mar. 24 – 6 pm: English Police Band; 7 pm to 9.30 pm: Musical Evening by playback singer Vasuki Vaibhav and troupe.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Recent Comments
CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching