Three-day Ugadi Sangeethotsava at Mysore Palace from tomorrow

Mysore/Mysuru: The three-day ‘Ugadi Sangeethotsava,’ organised by the Mysore Palace Board, Mysuru, will begin at the Palace premises tomorrow (Mar. 22). The Palace will be illuminated between 7 pm and 9.30 pm on all three days.

Schedule

Mar. 22 – 5.30 pm: Mangala Vadya and Saxophone Recital by Yadhu Kumar and troupe; 6 pm: Panchanga Shravana by Veda Brahma Sridhar Sharma and Palace Priests; 6.30 pm: Formal inauguration and distribution of ‘Bevu-Bella’ (Neem and Jaggery). District Minister S.T. Somashekar will formally inaugurate the event. MLA S.A. Ramdas will preside. Mayor Shivakumar, MPs Pratap Simha, V. Sreenivasa Prasad and Sumalatha Ambarish will be the chief guests. Chairmen of various Boards and Corporations will be present; 7.15 pm to 9.30 pm: Musical evening by singer and music director Raghu Dixit and troupe.

Mar. 23 – 6 pm: Karnataka Police Band; 7 pm to 9.30 pm: ‘Gurukiran Nights’ by singer and music director Gurukiran and troupe.

Mar. 24 – 6 pm: English Police Band; 7 pm to 9.30 pm: Musical Evening by playback singer Vasuki Vaibhav and troupe.