Help animals and birds quench their thirst: Raghu Kautilya

March 21, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: “With the temperature in city soaring day by day, a small effort must be made by the general public and make sure that no animal or bird is left thirsty during the summer season. Place a bowl of water in front of the houses or on the terrace,” appealed Mysore Paints and Varnish Limited (also known as MyLAC) Chairman R. Raghu Kautilya.

He was speaking after inaugurating an initiative of hanging water bowls to trees, organised as part of World Sparrow Day by KMPK Charitable Trust, on JLB Road here on Sunday.

“It is evident that the life of sparrow and small birds has become difficult and are on the verge of extinction due various reasons including the soaring summer, air pollution, water pollution and lack of suitable habitat. Environmental conservation is everyone’s duty. When there are any natural calamities, it is the animals and birds which have the ability to detect them with their own means, thus sending indications to human beings about it. Hence, proving that they maintain a great relationship with human beings,” he said and called on people to conserve the environment.

Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK) Chairman Shivakumar too spoke on the occasion.

Corporator M.V. Ramprasad, Congress leader N.M. Naveen Kumar, Jeevadhara Blood Bank Director Girish, KMPK Charitable Trust President Vikram Iyengar and others were present on the occasion.