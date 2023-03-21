State constitutes Kodava Development Corporation

March 21, 2023

Community welcomes Government’s long-pending decision

Madikeri: The State Government yesterday notified the constitution of the Karnataka State Kodava Development Corporation. This comes just days after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai made an announcement in Kodagu during the inauguration of the Appachattolanda Hockey Festival that the Corporation will soon be constituted.

The notification stated that the newly constituted Corporation will strive for the comprehensive development of the Kodava community.

Virajpet MLA K.G. Bopaiah has thanked the Chief Minister for constituting the Corporation. “I had personally led a large delegation and met the Chief Minister underlining the importance of constituting a Board or a Corporation for the development of the community. Though this was a long-pending demand, the Chief Minister has notified it now,” he said.

People of Kodagu are thankful to the Government as the Corporation will exclusively strive for the development of the unique culture and distinct customs of Kodavas, he added.

The Kodava Development Corporation was one of the main and long-pending demands of the Kodava community. Expressing his happiness over the constitution of the Corporation, Kokkalemada Manju Chinnappa of the United Kodava Organisation, who was the force behind the demand, told Star of Mysore this morning that it is a huge victory for the community.

“Kodavas have played a crucial role in taking the State forward and reaching newer heights. We have unique tradition, customs, heritage and culture that needs to be protected and the Corporation is a huge step in this regard. The community has played a vital role in the country’s defence sector and sports field, earning national and international accolades, he added.

Though there are notable achievements from the community, Kodavas have remained politically weak when compared to many other communities in Karnataka.

“The State Government has finally honoured the genuine demand of a political and cultural minority. It is a well-deserved gift for the distinct community and the complete credit goes to CM Basavaraj Bommai, former CM B.S. Yediyurappa, MLA K.G. Bopaiah, former MLC Veena Achaiah, Congress leader and former Advocate General A.S. Ponnanna, other MLAs, MLCs and largely the community,” Manju Chinnappa added.