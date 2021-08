August 9, 2021

Servicemen Trainer Yodha Ravi has organised a free three month long training camp for youths who want to join the Indian Army or the Police force.

The training, which began on July 28, will take place till Oct. 30 at the Oval Grounds, opposite Crawford Hall, in two sessions — 5 am to 8 am and 5 pm to 8 pm. The free training is open for both men and women aspirants.

For registration and details, contact Mob: 75799-77851 or 96324-60662.