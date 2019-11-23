TiECON-2019: Entrepreneurs interact with Angel Investors

November 23, 2019

Mysuru: The day-long TiECON-2019, organised by TiE Mysuru, for start-ups and entrepreneurs, began at Hotel Radisson Blu Plaza on M.G. Road in the city this morning, with nearly 500 entrepreneurs, big investors, academia and venture capitalists attending the event.

TiE (The Indus Entrepreneurs) is a global organisation of investors, venture capitalists, angel investors and entrepreneurs. TiE Angel is part of a larger network of TiE Global, and through this the startups will have the ability to raise funds from Angel investors from across the country.

Speaking after inaugurating the event that is presented by Excelsoft and Silicon Road, B.V. Naidu, Managing Partner, Startup Exceed Ventures LLC, Bengaluru, said that successful entrepreneurs will be sharing their insights in the event, which will also bring some well-known entrepreneurs, big investors, Government Departments, academia and venture capitalists on a common platform.

Pointing out that the unique feature of forming TiE Angel as part of TiE Mysuru is to enable growth of start-ups and to support entrepreneurs early on so that their ideas and businesses are provided a good grounding, he hoped that the TiE will act as a great catalyst for young entrepreneurs.

MP Pratap Simha, in his address, said that all efforts are on to improve air services to and from Mysuru and the city will be connected with 25 prominent destinations across the country by 2025.

Ten-lane Highway

Highlighting the efforts of the Central and State Governments to improve road networks across the country, Simha said that the works on converting the Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway into a ten-lane Highway (including two service roads) was going on at a brisk pace and the project is expected to be complete by 2021.

Warehouse trading clusters

Stating that two warehouse trading clusters are expected to come up in Mysuru, the MP said that the works on the Software Technology Park at Hebbal industrial area is being expedited and plans are afoot to make Mysuru one of the prominent IT Hubs, with support from the State and Central Governments. Simha further said that efforts are being made to address all civic issues concerning the city, including Sewage Treatment Plants and Waste Disposal Units.

TiE Mysuru President Sanjay Srinivasmurthy, members of the Board of Directors Sid Mookerjee, Pavan Ranga and Ajith Pai, Kruthika Murugesan, Director, TenK start-ups, Vijay Menon, Global Executive Director, TiECON, D. Sudhanva, CEO, Excelsoft and others were present.

The event features talks, lectures and discussions on areas such as capital raising, starting and building a great company, challenges in agriculture and food technology etc. There will also be a specific session for young turks from Tier-2 and 3 cities who have made it big in start-ups and also on showcasing Mysuru as a favourable destination for startups.

