TiECon Mysuru 2026 from Apr. 17
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TiECon Mysuru 2026 from Apr. 17

April 15, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: TiE Mysuru will organise TiECon Mysuru 2026, a three-day flagship annual conference on startups, entrepreneurship and innovation, themed ‘Reimagine Mysuru,’ from Apr. 17 at Jagannatha Centre for Art and Culture (JCAC), Vijayanagar, Mysuru.

Addressing a press conference at Pathrakarthara Bhavan recently, Bhaskar Kalale, President of TiE Mysuru, said that Mysuru is currently at a crucial growth stage, supported by expanding digital infrastructure, increasing startup activity, strong academic institutions, a robust MSME sector, improved connectivity with other cities and a steady inflow of professionals.

“This event will help foster collaborations that can position Mysuru as a hub of innovation and strengthen its startup ecosystem,” he said. TiECon Mysuru 2026 aims to harness this momentum by encouraging structured and sustainable growth through collaboration and long-term planning.

The conference will feature investment pitch sessions by more than 25 early-stage and growth-stage startups from across the country before investors from Mysuru, Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Discussions will also focus on strategies to position Mysuru as an entrepreneurial hub, strengthen industry-academia collaboration, launch an angel investor network in the city and showcase promising startups across various sectors.

It will bring together several industry and advisory bodies and educational institutions, including Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), CFTRI, ICAI, ICSI, CII, Indo-American Chamber of Commerce and PALS, along with several local colleges.

For the first time, the event will also see the participation of more than 25 charter members from over 10 TiE Chapters worldwide, besides representatives from the Consulates of Japan, Germany, the Netherlands and Finland.

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Ram Kevalur, Chair of TiECon Mysuru 2026, Dr. Arun Jaura (CTO, JK Tyre), Adarsh Sudheendra (Head, Products & Innovation, Excelsoft Limited), Pavan Ranga (Founder & CEO, Rangsons Electronics), Sudheer Shankar (Cluster Head, KDEM), and Anand Subramaniam (Head, Theorem India) were present at the press conference. 

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