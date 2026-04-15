Vehicles catch fire in head-on collision
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Vehicles catch fire in head-on collision

April 15, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: A head-on collision between a car and a two-wheeler near Sagarakatte bridge in Yelwal hobli of Mysuru taluk on Tuesday night left a rider seriously injured and triggered a fire in both vehicles.

Police said the car was travelling from K.R. Nagar, while the motorcycle was coming from Hosakote. The impact of the collision caused both vehicles to catch fire, which was later brought under control by fire and emergency services personnel.

The injured bike rider was rushed to a hospital and is undergoing treatment. Authorities suspect that the fire may have originated from the car’s battery following the crash.

No fatalities were reported. Yelwal Police visited the spot and registered a case. Further investigation is underway.

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