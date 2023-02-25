Tiger death near Bandipur: Forest men arrest one, search on for five more

February 25, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Forest Department personnel have cracked the case of a tiger death, the carcass of which was found at Mallaiahna Katte lake at Chowdahalli village in the fringes of Bandipur Forest on Feb. 7, by arresting a person on the charge of causing the death of the big cat.

Rechappa, son of Shivabasappa, Kebbepura, is the accused arrested in the case, while five others of the same village, involved in the case are absconding.

The Forest officials, who began investigating the case after inspecting the carcass of the tiger, subjected some of them in surrounding villages, on suspicion, to enquiry, which led to the busting of mystery behind the wild animal’s death.

Rechappa, who had fenced his agricultural land had illegally drawn electricity connection to the fence, to protect the crops. On the night of Feb. 6, the tiger which came in contact with the fence had died of electrocution.

Rechappa, who saw the tiger dead, in the early morning hours, disposed the carcass with the help of five of his friends, by drowning the carcass at Mallaiahna Katte, by tying two huge stones to it (carcass) with a wire.

Rechappa, who has confessed to his crime, is sent to judicial custody while the search is on for five others, who have gone at large.

The accused (Rechappa) was arrested by a team of Forest personnel who carried out the operation under the guidance of Director of Bandipur Tiger Reserve Dr. P. Ramesh Kumar.

The Forest personnel’s team included Gundlupet Sub-Division ACF G. Raveendra, Kundakere Range Forest Officer (RFO) D. Srinivas, Special Tiger Protection Force Platoon-1 RFO N.V. Naveen Kumar, Maddur RFO B.M. Mallesh, Special Tiger Protection Force ACF K. Paramesh, Bandipura ACF N. Naveen and other personnel.