Tiger menace in villages | Reduce one safari trip at Bandipur, Nagarahole: Minister
News, Top Stories

Tiger menace in villages | Reduce one safari trip at Bandipur, Nagarahole: Minister

October 30, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Following increase in the menace of wild animals including tigers and elephants at villages bordering forests in Nanjangud, H.D. Kote and Sagarur taluks of Mysuru, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has instructed the officials concerned to cut down evening safari trip at Bandipur and Nagarahole.

On Oct. 17, one Mahadevegowda of Badagalapura village in Saragur taluk had sustained serious injuries when a tiger attacked him. Again on Oct. 26, one Rajashekar, who was grazing his cattle in a field at Bennegere village in Saragur taluk, was killed in a tiger attack.

Following the attacks by tigers, Forest Department began conducting combing operations and on Oct. 19, captured a tigress aged about 2.5 years, which had sustained injuries on his front leg. The Forest staff, who continued the combing operation, captured a 9-year-old tigress near Eeregowdanahundi and Anjanapura villages on Oct. 28.

Meanwhile, various farmer organisations alleged that safaris being conducted by the Forest Dept. in evenings were driving the wild animals out of the forests due to bright lights  of safari vehicles resulting in increase in man-wild animals conflicts at villagers in forest borders.

The farmer leaders also submitted a memorandum to the Forest Minister seeking stoppage of safaris, following which the Minister issued instruction to cut down evening safari trip in Bandipur and Nagarahole.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching