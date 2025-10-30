Tiger menace in villages | Reduce one safari trip at Bandipur, Nagarahole: Minister

October 30, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Following increase in the menace of wild animals including tigers and elephants at villages bordering forests in Nanjangud, H.D. Kote and Sagarur taluks of Mysuru, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has instructed the officials concerned to cut down evening safari trip at Bandipur and Nagarahole.

On Oct. 17, one Mahadevegowda of Badagalapura village in Saragur taluk had sustained serious injuries when a tiger attacked him. Again on Oct. 26, one Rajashekar, who was grazing his cattle in a field at Bennegere village in Saragur taluk, was killed in a tiger attack.

Following the attacks by tigers, Forest Department began conducting combing operations and on Oct. 19, captured a tigress aged about 2.5 years, which had sustained injuries on his front leg. The Forest staff, who continued the combing operation, captured a 9-year-old tigress near Eeregowdanahundi and Anjanapura villages on Oct. 28.

Meanwhile, various farmer organisations alleged that safaris being conducted by the Forest Dept. in evenings were driving the wild animals out of the forests due to bright lights of safari vehicles resulting in increase in man-wild animals conflicts at villagers in forest borders.

The farmer leaders also submitted a memorandum to the Forest Minister seeking stoppage of safaris, following which the Minister issued instruction to cut down evening safari trip in Bandipur and Nagarahole.