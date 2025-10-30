Unclaimed Bank Deposits Drive: Two more months left

October 30, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: With the number of unclaimed deposits in banks exceeding 5 lakh accounts in the district, the Lead Bank, Mysuru, has launched Unclaimed Deposits Identification and Enrolment Campaign as part of the Nationwide Drive till Dec. 2025.

Announcing this at Tri-monthly meeting of District Consultative Committee and District-Level Review Committee of Lead Bank (SBI) at Abdul Nazir Sab Auditorium, ZP Office here this morning, Lead Bank Manager N.P. Krishnamurthy said that unclaimed deposits totally adding up to Rs.157.33 crore has been accumulated in 534 branches of 31 banks, with maximum number of such accounts (1,22,559) being in 69 branches of Canara Bank in district, followed by State Bank of India (SBI) with 85,061 accounts in 104 branches.

“The campaign is on and will continue till the end of December. The pendency of unclaimed deposits has been shared with Banks and some officers of LIC have been identified as Nodal Officers. Also, 100 DEAF (Depositor Education and Awareness Fund) accounts per branch will be activated during the campaign,” said Lead Bank Manager Krishnamurthy adding that the theme of the campaign is ‘Your Money, Your Right.’

He further said “Deposits increased by Rs.5,858 crore, a growth of 9.13 percent over the last year (Sept.2024), while loans and total advances increased by Rs. 4,166.98 crore, a growth of 7.78 percent over the last year and total business grew from Rs.1,07,667.21 crore to Rs.1,17,692.19 crore, a growth of 8.52 percent over the last year. The total outlay for Mysuru District Annual Credit Plan for 2025-26 stands at Rs.43,738.76 crore, out of which Rs.21,433.71 crore is for priority sector and Rs.22,305.05 crore for non-priority sector.”

As part of the drive, a mega camp will be held at all Lead Bank branches on Nov. 3 for efficient and quick clearing of pendency of unclaimed deposits.

MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, who chaired the meeting, said Mysuru district has secured a top spot in the implementation of PMSBY (Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana) and PMJJBY (Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana), which is a good achievement.

Mysuru Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer (CEO) S. Ukesh Kumar, NABARD Deputy General Manager Shantaveera, RBI Assistant General Manager Prabhakaran and other officials attended the meeting.