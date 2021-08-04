Tokyo Games 2020 (July 23 – August 8, 2021): India’s Boxer Borgohain bows out with Bronze

Loses to Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey in Semis
India’s Lovlina Borgohain took home the bronze medal after losing the semi-final bout to top seed Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey via unanimous decision today.
Lovlina lost the first round 0:5 as all the judges gave the decision in favour of the Turkish boxer. Lovlina was warned and a point was deducted of her total points in the second round. In the third and final round, Lovlina was outboxed by the reigning world champion.
With a bronze medal, Lovlina became only the third Indian boxer after Vijender Singh and Mary Kom to win an Olympic medal.
Lovlina had a tough Round of 16 bout against Germany’s Nadine Apetz where she won via a split decision. In the quarterfinal, Lovlina punched her way into the semis with a 4:1 win over Chinese Taipei’s Nien-Chin Chen.
Earlier in the day, wrestlers Ravi Dahiya and Deepak Punia won their initial two bouts to reach semi-finals. Both wrestlers will be in action later in the day and a win will assure both of at least a silver medal.
While Dahiya won 14-4 against Georgi Vangelov of Bulgaria in the men’s Freestyle 57kg wrestling 1/4 Final and booked a place in the semi-finals, Punia continued his good show with a win against Zushen Lin of China 6-3 in the men’s Freestyle 86kg wrestling 1/4 Final to qualify for the semi-finals.
