Tokyo Games 2020 (July 23 – August 8, 2021): India’s Boxer Borgohain bows out with Bronze

August 4, 2021

Loses to Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey in Semis

India’s Lovlina Borgohain took home the bronze medal after losing the semi-final bout to top seed Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey via unanimous decision today.

Lovlina lost the first round 0:5 as all the judges gave the decision in favour of the Turkish boxer. Lovlina was warned and a point was deducted of her total points in the second round. In the third and final round, Lovlina was outboxed by the reigning world champion.

With a bronze medal, Lovlina became only the third Indian boxer after Vijender Singh and Mary Kom to win an Olympic medal.

Lovlina had a tough Round of 16 bout against Germany’s Nadine Apetz where she won via a split decision. In the quarterfinal, Lovlina punched her way into the semis with a 4:1 win over Chinese Taipei’s Nien-Chin Chen.

Deepak Punia (blue) in action against Zushen Lin of China at Tokyo.

Earlier in the day, wrestlers Ravi Dahiya and Deepak Punia won their initial two bouts to reach semi-finals. Both wrestlers will be in action later in the day and a win will assure both of at least a silver medal.

India’s Ravi Dahiya (blue) in action against Georgi Vangelov of Bulgaria. [Pics: Internet]

While Dahiya won 14-4 against Georgi Vangelov of Bulgaria in the men’s Freestyle 57kg wrestling 1/4 Final and booked a place in the semi-finals, Punia continued his good show with a win against Zushen Lin of China 6-3 in the men’s Freestyle 86kg wrestling 1/4 Final to qualify for the semi-finals.