‘Tomorrow’s Lunar Eclipse will cause political upheaval’:Predicts Kodi Mutt Seer

Will big brother H.D. Revanna replace H.D. Kumaraswamy as CM?

Arasikere: The solar eclipse (July 13) and lunar eclipse (July 27) which have come at the same time will cause political turbulence in the State, according to Kodi Mutt Seer Sri Shivananda Shivayogi Rajendra Swamiji.

The Seer, who predicts the future upon screening the palm leaf, has said that the brother would hold the reins of power, which literally means that H.D. Revanna, the elder brother of Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, will replace the CM.

Speaking to a Kannada news channel, the Seer said that the lunar eclipse will result in huge loss of natural resources and the State will witness earthquakes in the days to come.

Foreseeing more rains in the coming days, the Seer said this would cause havoc and destructions.

The Seer’s prediction assumes significance as many of his predictions earlier on State and National politics have gone right.

With the Kodi Mutt Seer’s prediction of a political upheaval, the people of the State are looking at what may happen in the coming days after tomorrow’s (July 27) lunar eclipse.