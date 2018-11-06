Tourism Department Pavilion at Dasara Exhibition pulling visitors in hordes

Karnataka: One State Many Worlds

Mysuru: Myriad tourist attractions like Jog Falls, Hampi, Yaana, Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary that Karnataka is so well-known for can now be seen all under one roof at the Dasara Exhibition Grounds in city.

The Pavilion set up by the Tourism Department under the tag line “Karnataka: One State Many Worlds” is attracting more visitors than any other stalls.

Spread over 70 ft X 60 ft, the stall displays information on the important attractions of all the 30 districts in the State. The replica of the Nandi Bull atop the Chamundi Hill at the entrance welcomes the visitors.

What is there inside the pavilion: There awaits a real treat for the visitors as one enters the pavilion and even the general knowledge improves when one sees the tourist places that abound in Karnataka. For instance, Kalinadi Adventure Sports, Aihole’s Durga Temple, Halebeedu’s Hoysala style of architecture, Pattadakal’s Virupaksha Temple, Hampi’s Hemakuta Hill, Stone Chariot, Anelaaya, Sloth Bear Sanctuary, Kamal Mahal, Bidar’s forts, Jog Falls, Golden Chariot, Kabini Jungle Lodges and Resorts, Shravanabelagola’s Bhagavan Bahubali’s monolithic statue, Moodbidri’s Savira Kamba Basadi, Chitradurga’s fort, Badami’s Bhoothanath Temple, Somanathpura’s Keshava Temple, Shivanasamudra Waterfalls, Bandipur Safari, Kudremukh, Kambala, Channapattana toys, Dandeli Wildlife Sanctuary, Sirsi’s rocks, Western Ghats, Bandipur’s special wildlife photographs, are all on display at the ongoing expo.

The information about places of interest in Karnataka is continuously being shown on 42 inch TV display screen. A map of Karnataka has been displayed and by pressing an electronic button, one can get information on respective places of tourist interest.

The world famous Jog Falls will attract everyone and the attraction is the water falling from a height of 25 feet. The other attraction is the famous Ugranarasimha of Hampi displayed opposite the pavilion. Every visitor not only clicks pictures on mobiles but also takes selfies with friends and families.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Ullas, Pavilion Designer said that the pavilion has been set up by the Tourism Department with the aim of introducing to the common people various tourist attractions that Karnataka is known for. Hence, the people are thronging this pavilion to gather as much information as possible.