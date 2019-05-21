Traffic diversion and parking facilities

Mysore Police diverts traffic near counting centre on May 23

Mysuru: As the counting of votes polled in the Assembly election for Mysuru-Kodagu Constituency will be taken up on May 23 at Maharani’s Commerce and Management College on Valmiki Road, City Traffic Police have diverted traffic from 6 am to 10 pm on that day.

According to the order issued by City Police Commissioner K.T. Balakrishna on May 18, movement of all types of vehicles from Hunsur Road-Valmiki Road junction to Kalidasa Road junction is banned.

Vehicles of all types (except vehicles of media persons, candidates, party agents, counting officials and personnel) is banned from Kalidasa Road junction on Valmiki Road to Hunsur Road junction. Movement of traffic is completely banned from Matrumandali Circle on Adipampa Road to Valmiki Road junction.

One way has been created from East side to West from Kalidasa Road-Valmiki Road junction towards West (Old Vontikoppal) till Matrumandali Circle. Movement of vehicles is banned on this road from West to East.

Parking of vehicles on the double road from Paduvarahalli Traffic Signal Lights on Mysuru-Hunsur Road till Kalamandira junction in the East is banned.

Media persons, candidates, party agents, counting staff and officials coming to the counting centre should come from KRS Road and take a right turn at Valmiki Road-Adipampa Road junction and proceed via Adipampa Road to Narayaswamy Block road by taking a left turn and reach the ground behind Mahadeshwara Temple in Paduvarahalli and park their vehicles and proceed to the counting centre.

Parking

Media persons, candidates, party agents and staff and officials deployed for counting process should park their vehicles at the grounds behind Mahadeshwara Temple in Paduvarahalli.

Public should park their vehicles on either side of Kalidasa Road from Swami Vivekananda statue to Valmiki Road junction.

From Akashavani Circle towards West of Kalidasa Road junction on both sides of the road. Manasagangothri grounds, Kalamandira premises and at the east side parking lot at Kukkarahalli Lake.