Traffic Police crackdown on stunt riders, violators

November 21, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru City Traffic Police have apprehended numerous bikers, predominantly youngsters, engaged in perilous wheelies and other stunts. In an ongoing enforcement campaign, the Police have filed cases against various violations, including defective number plates, fake registration plates and triple riding.

In addition to imposing fines, the Police are impounding vehicles and holding them at the Police Stations for over a week. The vehicles are returned to their respective owners after obtaining a written undertaking that the violations will not be repeated. Most of the bikers, besides driving at hazardous speeds and ‘zig-zagging’ on the road, were found to be without helmets.

As of 2023, total 1,713 cases of triple riding have been booked and penalties have been imposed. From November 1 to 19, as many as 63 two-wheelers were booked for triple riding, and 12 vehicles were seized for displaying defective number plates, totalling 94 cases. Throughout this year so far, 1,964 cases have been booked against vehicles with defective and fake registration plates. Traffic ACP Parashuramappa noted that even auto drivers are involved in dangerous stunts.

One such auto driver was booked after a vigilant commuter posted a stunt video on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), tagging the City Police Commissioner. The driver and his three-wheeler were identified by the VV Puram Traffic Police and charged with reckless driving on a public road.

The ACP emphasised the intensification of rigorous checks at various points to ensure adherence to rules, covering violations such as triple riding, riding without a helmet, one-way traffic rule breaches and using mobile phones while driving.

Picture shows the auto driver, who was booked for doing a wheelie stunt on a public road in city. The photo has been posted by the Mysuru City Traffic ACP on Nov. 18.

Ongoing enforcement efforts are led by Siddarthanagar Traffic Inspector D. Yogesh, Devaraja Traffic Inspector Mamatha, V.V. Puram Traffic Inspector Lava, NR Traffic Inspector Rekha Bai, KR Traffic Inspector Irshad Ahmed and Sub-Inspectors Ramesh, Shabarish and Nataraj.

The Police expressed concern about underage or young drivers posing risks on city roads for themselves and others. Although children driving motorcycles is a common sight, the Juvenile Justice Act does not permit strict action against such violators. “We have started cracking down on registered owners of bikes on which the minors perform such stunts. We also seize the two-wheelers used in the stunts,” Police added.

Cops also highlighted a troubling trend where two-wheeler users manipulated registration number plates to conceal them, obstructing surveillance cameras from capturing violations.