Traffic Police intensify checks; collect Rs. 1.36 crore in one month

December 6, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Vehicle users, especially two-wheeler riders — who were used for a care-free ride without wearing helmets and flouting traffic rules after lockdown and amidst virus scare — are in for a shock over the last few days as the Traffic Police have started cracking down on even smallest of violations.

The crackdown has netted handsome returns to the Police Department as they have been able to collect Rs. 1,36,61,500 as fines after booking 84,633 cases from Nov. 1 to 30. The virus scare had reduced vehicular movement to a large extent in city and the Traffic Police too had stopped full-fledged enforcement. Taking liberty, motorists and bikers started violating traffic rules, such as riding without a helmet, triple riding, signal jumps, over-speeding and others.

Now, with normal vehicular traffic back on city roads, the Traffic Police have also started penalising the violators. One person, who drove the vehicle under the influence of alcohol has coughed up a fine of Rs. 10,000 in Court.

Other violations include 638 over-speeding cases, 1,246 wrong/ haphazard parking and 24 footpath parking cases. 91 cases for using mobile phone while driving, 26,432 cases of helmet-less riding and 329 cases have been booked for not wearing seat belts.

Sixty-six cases have been booked for traffic signal jumping, 59 cases for faulty silencers, 220 cases for tinted glasses, 583 cases for faulty number plates, 250 cases for violating ‘no entry’ rule, 101 cases for not wearing uniforms, 686 cases for triple riding and 13,839 cases booked for pillion riders not wearing helmets.

In all, 84,633 cases have been booked in one month and Rs. 1,36,02,300 has been collected on the spot. In addition, Rs. 49,200 has been collected from the fines imposed after checking violations in CCTV cameras at traffic automation command centre taking the total fine collected to Rs. 1,36,61,500.

“Due to the virus scare, we were not enforcing the rules in a stringent manner. We have started the enforcement again and is in full swing over the past month. Discipline is back among commuters. We are taking all precautionary measures to ensure the safety of our staff. It is the duty of all commuters to follow traffic rules and henceforth, there will be no relaxation of any rules,” Traffic ACP S.N. Sandesh Kumar said.

The traffic violation checking operation was launched under the leadership of Devaraja Traffic Inspector Muniyappa, Krishnaraja Traffic Inspector H.M. Vinay, V.V. Puram Traffic Inspector Aruna Kumari, Narasimharaja Traffic Inspector Prasanna Kumar and Siddharthanagar Traffic Inspector Basavaraju.