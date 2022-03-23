Transport Department applies brakes on white board taxis

March 23, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The Transport Department has warned private vehicle owners not to rent out their cars to bike taxis and car rental companies as it is illegal to use private two-wheelers and cars for commercial purposes. The warning comes as app-based aggregators use white board two-wheelers as bike taxis and some rental vehicle companies are using white board cars.

“Several private two-wheelers and four-wheelers sporting white boards illegally carry people with an unauthorised aggregator app. Owners of vehicles should stop using such apps to rent their vehicles,” stated Senior Road Transport Officer (RTO), West Bheemanagowda Patil.

“There is no provision in the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 to permit two-wheelers having a white board to run as taxis. Using such vehicles for taxi service is illegal. If any such vehicle is found operating in the city, then a criminal case will be filed against the owner of the company and the owner of the vehicle,” he added. “Those who want to give their vehicles for rent-a-car services should first register them as self-drive vehicles. Unlike a private white board number plate, commercial vehicles are given black number plates with yellow fonts,” he said. In the case of an accident, he warned, cars operated by someone the owner does not know will not be covered by insurance.