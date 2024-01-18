Truckers strike begins in city

January 18, 2024

Mysuru private bus owners and drivers express solidarity with truckers; stay off the roads

Mysore/Mysuru: Goods transport services in Mysuru may face disruptions as truck drivers began an indefinite strike last midnight in protest against the newly enacted law regarding fatal hit-and-run incidents.

It is not yet clear how much impact this Statewide strike will have. However, logistics and fuel availability will likely be affected. The decision of strike comes despite the Centre’s assurance to truckers that the new laws will be implemented only after discussions with the stakeholders.

Following the Centre’s promise, the truckers’ body All-India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) called off its stir last week. The Government had assured the members of the transport body that the new laws have not been implemented yet and will only be implemented after consultation with AIMTC.

State body decision

The Statewide truckers’ strike has been organised by the Federation of Karnataka Lorry Owners Association to oppose the stringent measures proposed in hit-and-run cases under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Lorries and other heavy and medium goods vehicles ceased operations from the midnight hour.

Supporting the Statewide strike under the theme ‘Save drivers-Save nation,’ the Mysuru District Lorry Owners and Drivers Union announced its backing. Consequently, truck drivers in the city and district have launched an indefinite strike to protest against the BNS.

Heavy vehicles halted

All heavy and medium goods vehicles refrained from plying the roads since last midnight, although essential goods such as milk, medical supplies, and water were exempted from the strike. Goods autos and other light goods vehicles were observed in service, transporting essential commodities within the city.

Private buses in Mysuru have rallied behind the ongoing strike with private bus drivers and owners demonstrating moral support by refraining from operating. Hundreds of private buses gathered at the private bus stand near RMC Yard to express solidarity with the strike.

The impact of the Central Government’s new law is not limited to lorry drivers or owners; it encompasses all types of motorists, spanning from small autos to heavy vehicles on the road.

This morning, truck drivers staged a demonstration in Nanjangud, urging both the Central and State Governments to repeal the punitive law, which they claim is draconian in nature. They asserted that the strike would persist until the Government annuls the new law.

What the State Union said?

According to the Federation of Karnataka Lorry Owners’ Association, the Union Government has not given anything in writing. “Though the Centre called us for discussions on this draconian law, the officials have not given anything in writing. This is a unilateral decision by the Union Government, and they did not consult us before arriving at such a hasty decision,” President C. Naveen Reddy told reporters in Bengaluru.

Reddy added that the stir would be indefinite. “We have decided to spare essential commodities like milk, petrol, diesel, vegetables, water, medicines, and ambulances. We have requested that they adhere to their regular schedules,” Reddy added.

What the law says

Under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which is set to replace the Indian Penal Code, drivers who cause serious road accidents due to negligent driving and run away without informing authorities (‘hit-and-run’ cases) face up to 10 years in prison or a fine of Rs. 7 lakh. The punishment in such cases was two years in the British-era Indian Penal Code (IPC).