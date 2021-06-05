Tusker Kusha finally freed in Bandipur

June 5, 2021

Stealthily releasing him in an unfamiliar territory was uncalled for: PFA

Kushalnagar: Kusha, the wild-captured-tamed-recaptured elephant from Dubare Elephant Camp in Kodagu, has finally been released into the woods after a relentless campaign by animal lovers and following the intervention of former Union Environment Minister and sitting MP Maneka Gandhi. The tusker was radio-collared and released to Bandipur Tiger Reserve on Thursday.

The order was issued by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Wildlife Vijaykumar Gogi after Forest Minister Aravind Limbavali ordered immediate release. On May 31, Maneka Gandhi had questioned the delay in the release of the tusker and she had expressed her displeasure over the attitude of the officers though the Minster himself had ordered the release on Apr. 20.

The 29-year-old jumbo was released at Moolehole Range of the Bandipur Tiger Reserve, more than 150 kilometres from Dubare. He was radio-collared and was transported on a quick action force elephant truck. Kushalnagar Range Forest Officer (RFO) Ananya Kumar, Dubare DRFO K.P. Ranjan, Bandipur Tiger Reserve Veterinarian Dr. Wasim Mirza, Mahouts Dhobi and Chinnappa were present.

Kusha was captured by the Kodagu Circle Forest Department four years ago from Chettalli along with another elephant named Luv. After taming him at Dubare Elephant Camp, he was put to routine work of the Department for over three years. However, he escaped from the camp during his ‘musth’ condition and was traced after more than one year along with a mate.

He was recaptured and brought to Dubare and was re-tamed months back. Following a hue and cry and ethical questions over Kusha being separated from his mate and the intervention of Maneka Gandhi, Aravind Limbavali ordered the tusker to be released after radio-collaring. He was the most talked about elephant at Dubare and the officials denied that he was being ill-treated as claimed by green groups.

He was not put inside a kraal and was well looked after in the camp and the same was certified by the People For Animals (PFA) team, said Ananya Kumar.

The officials and staff bade goodbye to the elephant with a heavy heart as Kusha was mingling well with other elephants and gelled well with mahouts, obeying commands.

Put in unfamiliar territory

Though Kusha’s release has been welcomed by conservationists, they are not happy with the fact that he was released in Bandipur, a territory that is unfamiliar to him. “He should have been released in Chettalli Range from where he was captured and he would have soon been acclimatised to the surroundings. Stealthily releasing him in an unfamiliar territory was uncalled for,” Savitha Nagabhushan of PFA, Mysuru, told Star of Mysore.

She cited many incidents where tuskers were gored to death by powerful bulls at Bandipur even at Moolehole range where they roam.

“Kusha has a small physique even though he is a male elephant. The Bandipur elephants have stronger physiques and aggressive and it might be hard for Kusha to face the battle for survival. He will be safe only if he familiarises with the forest and finds a suitable herd. He cannot face competition from other male elephants as Kusha is tamed and less aggressive than other male elephants. PFA is deeply saddened by this behaviour of the PCCF as well as the administrators,” she added.