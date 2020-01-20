Twin plastic dustbins at Railway Stations: Unwise decision

January 20, 2020

Sir,

Sometime back twin plastic dustbins were installed at different locations in each Railway Station in the State. There was an uproar also that several of such dustbins have been located within close proximity to each other.

Recently I happened to see the fate of a plastic dustbin located on the Railway Platform in

one of the Railway Stations between Mysuru and Bengaluru (see pic.). One of the twin bins was very badly damaged and cannot be used to place the trash. For many plastic dustbins in several platforms of different stations, the top cover was missing. It looks that it is unwise to provide plastic dustbins, which have very short life under the rough handling and less maintenance conditions of the country.

One way we talk about reducing plastics as much as possible and on the other, decisions are being made to buy plastic-based items, which have less durability than metal bins. Thus, tax-payers money is getting wasted. Hence, it is better to buy less number of metal dustbins, if budget is a constraint, than buying many plastic bins.

– Dr. S. V. N. Vijayendra, Mysuru, 4.1.2020

