Extend more trains between Chamarajanagar – KSR Bengaluru

January 20, 2020

Sir,

At present only two trains run between Chamarajanagar – KSR Bengaluru which is not sufficient for the needs of border State people. If the South Western Railway (SWR) authorities extend the services of some more trains between the two cities it will be more beneficial to the commuters of Mandya, Ramanagaram and Bengaluru who visit the famous Srikanteshwaraswamy temple in Nanjangud and other places in and around Chamarajanagar district.

Hence, I request the SWR to extend more train services to Chamarajanagar instead of making some trains wait on the outskirts for want of platform.

– S. Venkatesh Babu, JP Nagar, 16.1.2020

