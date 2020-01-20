January 20, 2020

Alhaj Mahmood Shariff (76), proprietor of Azeezia Muslim Bakery, opposite Mandi Market and a resident of Turab Ali Street in Mandi Mohalla passed away at a private hospital in Bengaluru yesterday morning.

He leaves behind his wife, four sons, two daughters and a host of relatives and friends.

Namaz-e-Janaza was held yesterday at Masjid-e-Fazil after Isha Salath (8.30 pm) on Akbar Road in Mandi Mohalla, followed by the burial at the Muslim Burial Grounds near Tipu Circle, according to family sources.