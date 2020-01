January 20, 2020

Bommanda A. Thimmaiah (Raghu), a resident of Sambram Apartments at Jayalakshmipuram passed away yesterday in city. He was 74.

He leaves behind his wife Cauvery, two daughters and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites will be held tomorrow at 11 am at Chirashanthidhama in Gokulam, according to family sources.