Two cadets from Coorg Battalion for Republic Day Parade in Delhi
News

Two cadets from Coorg Battalion for Republic Day Parade in Delhi

January 25, 2021

Madikeri: Two cadets from 19 KAR NCC Battalion (Coorg Battalion) in Kodagu of Karnataka-Goa Directorate have been selected for the Annual Republic Day (R-Day) Parade in New Delhi on Jan. 26. They will perform in the NCC contingent that will march through the Rajpath greeting dignitaries including President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Cadet M.S. Indrajith, a second BBA student of Field Marshal K.M Cariappa College in Madikeri, will take part in Prime Minister’s Rally. He is the son of M.G. Subramani  and Sujatha. 

Cadet C.T. Yashasvi, also from Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa College, is a second BSc student. Daughter of Manu Thammiaha and Samitha, she will take part in the All India Rajpath Rally. 

College Principal Dr. C. Jagat Thimmaiah, congratulating the cadets for representing the College in National-level, said every year at least one cadet from the College takes part in the Republic Day Parade. 

The cadets have been selected and trained by Commanding Officer Col. Chethan Deman and NCC Officer Maj. Raghav of Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa College, according to a press release.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching