Two cadets from Coorg Battalion for Republic Day Parade in Delhi

January 25, 2021

Madikeri: Two cadets from 19 KAR NCC Battalion (Coorg Battalion) in Kodagu of Karnataka-Goa Directorate have been selected for the Annual Republic Day (R-Day) Parade in New Delhi on Jan. 26. They will perform in the NCC contingent that will march through the Rajpath greeting dignitaries including President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Cadet M.S. Indrajith, a second BBA student of Field Marshal K.M Cariappa College in Madikeri, will take part in Prime Minister’s Rally. He is the son of M.G. Subramani and Sujatha.

Cadet C.T. Yashasvi, also from Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa College, is a second BSc student. Daughter of Manu Thammiaha and Samitha, she will take part in the All India Rajpath Rally.

College Principal Dr. C. Jagat Thimmaiah, congratulating the cadets for representing the College in National-level, said every year at least one cadet from the College takes part in the Republic Day Parade.

The cadets have been selected and trained by Commanding Officer Col. Chethan Deman and NCC Officer Maj. Raghav of Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa College, according to a press release.