Mining around KRS Dam draws CM’s attention

January 25, 2021

Shivamogga: Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa yesterday instructed the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of respective districts to take immediate steps to stop illegal mining across the State.

Speaking to newsmen at the helipad before returning to the State Capital, he said that henceforth DCs concerned will be held responsible for the illegal mining. “I have not said that illegal mining will be regularised Those into mining have to seek permission with all the relevant documents. The officials concerned will inspect the spot and take further action as per the law. Illegal activities will not be entertained,” he said. 

He said the mining is going on at Baby Betta near KRS Reservoir and it will damage the Dam. This is going on despite warning to stop several times, he regretted. He directed Mandya DC to take serious note on this issue and stop mining in and round KRS Dam.

Though gravel is needed for infrastructure projects, quarrying should be within the framework of law. “When so many National Highways, road construction and PWD works are on, gravel is needed. There is no problem in quarrying gravel within the framework of law but our objective is to stop illegal quarrying,”   Yediyurappa said.

