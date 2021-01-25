Digital voter ID cards from today: How to download?

January 25, 2021

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) today formally launched the Electronic Electoral Photo Identity Card (e-EPIC) initiative, coinciding with the National Voters Day. Voters in India can make use of this new digital option for the five upcoming State elections.

The e-EPIC is a secure Portable Document Format (PDF) version of the EPIC which can be downloaded on mobile or in a self-printable form on the computer. A voter can store the card on his/her mobile, upload it as a PDF on Digilocker or print it and self-laminate it. This is in addition to the physical EPIC being issued currently.

This will be the first time that the Government will issue voter identity cards in digital formats. Other identity proofs like the Aadhaar card, PAN card, Driving Licence are already available in the digital format.

President Ram Nath Kovind was scheduled to virtually inaugurate the event in New Delhi. ECI’s web radio: ‘Hello Voters’ will also be launched today.

1) The e-EPIC will be a non-editable secure PDF version.

2) In the first phase between Jan. 25 and Jan. 31, only new voters who have applied for their voter cards and have registered their mobile numbers with the Election Commission will be able to download their digital voter ID cards.

3) From next month, all voters will be able to download their digital copies, if their phone numbers are linked with the Election Commission.

4) Voters who do not have their phone numbers linked will have to get it done to avail the download feature.

5) Digital voter identity cards will be in PDF formats.

6) New voters will also get hard copies of their voter ID cards.

7) The digitisation is to ensure there is no delay in getting voter ID cards as the physical card takes time to print and reach the voter, and the idea is to provide faster delivery and easy accessibility to the document.

8) Digital voter ID cards can be stored on Digilocker.

9) The digital cards will carry a secured QR code.

10) The e-version of the voter ID card is being launched to mark the anniversary of the Election Commission.

How to download e-voter ID card?

The digital version of the Electoral Photo Identity Card can be accessed through the Voter Helpline App and the websites https://voterportal.eci.gov.in/ and https://www.nvsp.in/.

Steps to download

Step 1: Register/Login on websites mentioned above

Step 2: Click on download e-EPIC option

Step 3: Enter the EPIC number or Form Reference Number

Step 4: Verify with OTP sent on registered mobile number and download e-EPIC

ECI’s Web Radio – ‘Hello Voters’: This online digital radio service will stream voter awareness programmes. It will be accessible through a link on the Election Commission of India website. The programming style of Radio Hello Voters has been envisaged to match that of popular FM radio services. It will provide information and education on electoral processes through songs, drama, discussions, spots, stories of elections etc., in Hindi, English and regional languages from all over the country.