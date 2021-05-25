Two Covid Mitra Centres opened in Chamundeshwari Constituency

May 25, 2021

Call Helpline: 81235-58637 or 81235-58536

Mysore/Mysuru: For the benefit of citizens of Chamundeshwari Assembly Constituency, Covid Mitra Centres have been opened at Vishwapragna School in Dattagalli and City Planning Centre Building at RMP Layout, Bogadi-Hinkal junction, informed Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD).

He said residents of Ward Number 44, 45, 46 & 57 can make use of the Covid Mitra Centre at Vishwapragna School. Similarly, citizens of Vijayanagar 3rd and 4th Stage, Hinkal and Koorgalli can utilise the services of Covid Mitra at City Planning Centre building.

To avoid Corona positive patients from coming to city for treatment, these centres have been opened, where doctors are available for consultation and treatment. Those who were in need of further treatment will be sent to nearby Covid Care Centre where the doctors will examine the patients and inform the COVID War Room. Accordingly, patients will get the bed.

The MLA said the two COVID Mitras require an ambulance facility and it will be provided at the earliest. The two centres have been opened on behalf of MCC, Mysuru Urban Development Authority and Taluk Administration. People must take advantage of the facilities, he added.

MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag, MUDA Commissioner Dr. D.B. Natesh, Corporators Nirmala Harish, Lakshmi Kiran, Sharath, MCC Zonal Officer Mahesh and Sathyamurthy were present.