Experts Committee set up to study Black Fungus: Minister

May 25, 2021

Hubballi: Minister for Health & Family Welfare and Medical Education Dr. K. Sudhakar said that measures to prevent the spread of Black Fungus would be undertaken after getting a report from the newly-formed Expert Committee.

Speaking to mediapersons after visiting KIMS Hospital here, he said ”The Mucormycosis (Black Fungus) disease is increasingly spreading across the State. To understand the reason behind this a Committee of Mycologists has been appointed by the Government.”

Stating that the Committee has submitted the primary report, he said the humidifiers being used in the hospitals are supposed to use distilled water, instead of in various places tap water is being used.

Further, he said that the fungus begins growing because of this. It has been observed that fungal growth has been found in the Cannula, medical equipment used in the ICU of hospitals. Before using this medical equipment from one patient to the next, they must be sanitised thoroughly. Otherwise, brand new fixtures must be used for patients, the Committee of Experts recommended.

According to current reports, there are 250 cases of black fungus infection in the State. All of the patients infected by this disease will be receiving free treatment. The country is producing 14,000 vials of the medicine required in the treatment of the Black Fungus disease, he said.

He said that Union Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda has assured that the required quantity of these vials of medicine will be provided to the State.

Replying to a question, the Minister said that all the Medical, Semi-medical, and Group-D workers would receive Emergency case allowances.

In this regard, he inquired whether the COVID treatment methodology, arrangements that have been undertaken in the facility are in line with the Government’s directive in the KIMS Hospital.

He informed the KIMS Head to appropriately maintain the roster of doctors and medical staff serving in the facility.