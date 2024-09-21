Two-day Leafy Vegetable Fair begins

September 21, 2024

Over 600 varieties of leafy greens up for sale; Vegetable seeds & potted plants available

Mysuru: The two-day Leafy Vegetable Fair (Soppu Mela), which began at Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry in city this morning, saw a good response with thousands of people thronging the venue. Over 600 varieties of leafy greens brought from across the State are on display – cum-sale. Sahaja Samrudha, in collaboration with Using Diversity and Rebuild India, is hosting the Fair as part of its efforts to promote organic food.

The Fair will be open for public today and tomorrow from 10 am to 8 pm.

The Fair was inaugurated by Rangayana Director Sathish Tiptur this morning by purchasing greens. Manjunath Angadi, Dy. Director of Horticulture Department, Mysuru, Dr. B.N. Gnanesh, Senior Scientist and Head, JSS Krishi Vigyan Kendra and B.D. Jayaram, Assistant Agriculture Director, Mysuru taluk, were the chief guests. Parvathi, a leader of the Jenu Kuruba tribe, H.D. Kote, presided over the inaugural ceremony. G. Krishna Prasad, Director, Sahaja Samrudha, delivered the keynote address.

The Fair not only celebrates the diversity of leafy greens — both cultivated and naturally occurring — but also aims to raise awareness about their nutritional, medicinal and ecological importance.

The Fair features a wide array of uncultivated edible greens, as well as a variety of cultivated leafy vegetables and Soppu seeds available for purchase.

Visitors also have the chance to taste delicious dishes made from these leafy greens at the food stalls. From traditional preparations to contemporary twists, the food stalls will offer something for every palate.

This event provides a unique opportunity to discover the flavour, health benefits and cultural significance of a wide range of leafy vegetables.

Saplings of mango, jackfruit and guava and kitchen items are also available for purchase at the venue.

Competitions

Tomorrow (Sept. 22) at 12 pm, food lovers will have the chance to showcase their culinary skills in the Leafy Vegetable Cooking Competition.

Participants are encouraged to bring their creativity to the table by preparing either traditional or modern dishes using rare and unique varieties of leafy greens.

Whether it’s a classic soppu saaru (leafy green soup) or a modern twist on a leafy vegetable salad, participants will have the chance to win attractive cash prizes.

Painting contest for Kids

For children aged 5 to 12 years, a painting competition will be held at 10 am tomorrow.

The competition will provide a fun and creative way for kids to engage with nature and learn about the importance of leafy vegetables in our ecosystem. Prizes will be awarded for the most imaginative and vibrant creations.

For more information, contact: Suhas on Mob: 94821-15495 or Komal on 98809-08608.