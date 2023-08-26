Two-day Millets Mela begins

August 26, 2023

40 stalls display nearly 250 varieties of millets at Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry

Mysuru: The two-day Millets Mela began today at Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry on Vinoba Road in city, attracting hundreds of visitors who explored and relished several millet-based dishes.

The Mela will be open from 10 am to 8 pm on both days.

Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji inaugurated the Mela organised by Sahaja Samruddha in association with Using Diversity and ICAR-JSS Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Suttur at Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry.

Well-known classical dancer and actress Yamuna Shreenidhi released the ragi poster.

Founder of Key Stone Foundation Snehalatha Nath, Team Leader, Giz, Bengaluru, Namratha Sharma, CEO of Sahaja Organics B. Somesh, Millets Conservator Savitri Kodli from Ramapura, Dharwad district and Director of Sahaja Samrudha G. Krishna Prasad were present.

The event is being held to create awareness about millets on account of year 2023 declared as International Year of Millets. As many as 40 stalls are put up at the venue to showcase and sell millets and organic farm inputs and products.

Farmers groups are selling millet seeds, millet rice and millet value added products at reasonable price. Visitors can relish diverse finger licking dishes and snacks made of millets.

Various fruit saplings, organic seeds, vegetables, roots, natural oil, ice-cream, home-made pickles and handicrafts are also exhibited and sold at the Mela.

A painting competition is also organised for children at the venue tomorrow at 10 am, followed by Millets Cooking Competition at 12 noon.

Participants can bring millet dishes prepared at home for the competition, followed by prize distribution for the winners.