Speeding bike kills farmer; villagers block Highway

August 26, 2023

T. Narasipur: A tragic incident occurred this morning near Kurubur on the Mysuru-T. Narasipur-Kollegal Highway resulting in the death of a 80-year-old farmer K.G. Nagaraju.

He was struck by a vehicle when he was attempting to start his bike, while his son Rajesh sustained grievous injuries.

A speeding Pulsar bike (KA-10-E-1119) collided with Nagaraju’s bike (KA-55-W-1575) while he came onto the road from the field along with his son. Due to the impact, Nagaraju was killed on the spot while Rajesh was rushed to the JSS Hospital, Mysuru.

Soon after the accident, a large number of villagers and fellow farmers gathered at the spot and blocked the Highway in protest and voiced their grievances against the authorities for their failure to enforce adequate speed regulations for vehicles for travelling on the road.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of a recent tragedy in the same vicinity where a speeding Innova had collided with a bus, claiming the lives of eleven tourists from Ballari.

Farmer leader Kurubur Shanthakumar pointed out that the visibility along this stretch of the Highway is blurred due to the presence of trees flanking both sides of the road.

These bushy trees have not been trimmed and most of them have overgrown onto the road. This lack of visibility has contributed to many accidents, he said.

Shanthakumar urged the District Police and the local administration to take prompt and effective measures to prevent further accidents on this particular stretch of the Highway.