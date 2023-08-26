Gruha Shobhe expo to conclude tomorrow
August 26, 2023

Mysuru: Gruha Shobhe Monsoon Shopping Festival organised at Dasara Exhibition Grounds in city has got good response from the people since its inauguration on Aug. 11.

The shopping festival, which will end on Aug. 27, includes display of household items under a single roof.

There are over 200 stalls including that of automobiles, furniture, carpets, modular kitchen, electronic gadgets etc., along with 25 branded products. Apart from this, there is a lot of discount sale in the shopping festival for the visitors.

Simon Exhibitors Director M.S. Nagachandra said that the Gruha Shobhe Expo has not only earned trust from customers of Mysuru, but also from people across the State.

The expo will be open for the general public from 11 am to 9 pm today and tomorrow.

