Two-day National Technical Seminar BuildTech – 2018 begins

BAI must team up with Government to build affordable houses: GTD

Mysuru: Mysuru District Minister G.T. Devegowda (GTD) called upon members of Builders Association of India (BAI) to join hands with State Government to build affordable houses for poor, both in rural and urban areas.

Speaking after inaugurating a two-day National Technical Seminar BuildTech-2018, organised by BAI, Mysuru Centre, at Senate Bhavan in Manasagangothri Campus this morning, he said that both, the Centre and the State, have been sanctioning houses for poor under various schemes to meet the growing housing needs.

“Despite this, poor people cannot get houses for many reasons. Though the Governments come up with schemes and make arrangements to release money through bank accounts of beneficiaries of housing schemes, many still find it difficult to construct houses,” he said.

The Minister said that he would create a platform for BAI at Government-level to construct houses for the poor. BAI should deliberate and come up with solutions to solve the housing demand, he said.

“Though some private Co-operative Societies and builders had contributed to meet housing demands to some extent, many of their layouts violate building and area norms. This has posed a serious challenge to the Government,” the Minister said.

300 delegates

During the two-day seminar, over 10 national and internationally acclaimed experts will throw light on recent advances and developments in the construction industry across the world on the theme ‘Smart Construction and Efficient Building Services’.

Over 300 delegates from across the country, who are involved in supplying building materials including bathroom fittings, kitchen cabinets, interiors, floor tiles, construction equipment, lighting products, pre-engineered buildings, landscaping resources and rain water harvesting system, are participating. Vice-Chancellor of University of Mysore Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar, BAI State Chairman Prof. K.S. Someshwara Reddy, MD of Starworth Infrastructure and Construction Ltd., Bengaluru, Raj Pillai, BAI Mysore Centre Chairman V. Subramanya, Build-Tech Organising Committee 2018 Chairman V. Srinath, Secretary K. Ajith Narayan and others were present.