11,759 admissions in spite of paucity of time very good: KSOU VC

Mysuru: “The Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) has done remarkably well in the short span of time that was available to admit nearly 11,759 students for 31 courses for the academic year 2018-19,” said KSOU Vice Chancellor Dr.B. Shivalingaiah.

Addressing a press conference at KSOU premises yesterday, he said that the University considering the paucity of time and having to follow strict UGC (University Grants Commission) guidelines, the admission for 17 in-house non-technical courses was a big achievement and later getting recognition for another 14 courses also added to the strength of the University.

The admissions in KSOU occur twice a year, one in January and another in July. However, due to the problems faced, the admission in July this year had to be postponed as UGC recognition was awaited and since it was granted only in October, there was hardly any time for admissions as the last date was Oct. 20. In spite of this, 11,759 students were admitted to various programmes, he said.

Less than 20 students have been admitted to MA (Urdu), M.Sc (Bio-Technology), M.Sc (Bio-Chemistry), M.Sc (Information Science) and M.Lib. Science. Hence, the admission for the five programmes will be made along with admissions to B.Ed and MBA for which entrance exams had to be conducted. Once it is conducted, admissions for other five courses will be done along with B.Ed and MBA, he said.

The admissions from January next year will be done only through online to maintain transparency, said Dr. Shivalingaiah.

Unlike earlier, when any aged person without any qualification could apply for distance education programmes, the conditions stipulated now has changed and hence a student if he wants to pursue a degree course must have passed Pre-University and for a Post Graduate Degree, must possess a degree certificate, he said.

Online Admissions: All steps have been taken to make admissions through online. Even on holidays, fees can be paid through SBI Collect by going to the website www.ksoumysore.karnataka.gov.in. The students can choose subjects of their choice sitting at their places and register for the courses. They can pay the fees online and on the same day they can get the admission letter online, said Dr. Shivalingaiah.

The students will be provided bulk messages where in the candidates list, selection list, waiting list and other information will be provided on the website and hence the students must keep watching it continuously.

The details of all the teaching and non-teaching staff including their e-mail address, and other correspondence will be available online, he said.

Ph.D Admissions: Notification has been issued for Ph.D admissions. Those who have Ph.D written the entrance exam in 2012 will be given opportunity this year. A few have already registered and a few have submitted the thesis. All of them will be allowed to continue according to the new UGC guidelines, he said.

Eight new courses in July

Preparations are made for admissions to eight new courses from the next academic year in July 2019. Jobs for this will be created according to UGC guidelines and the proposal will be sent to the Government and this will be in turn to the UGC seeking approval.

Confusion in Ratnaprabha Panel recommendations: There is some confusion in the Ratnaprabha Committee recommendations. It had recommended to give the marks cards and certificates for the year 2012 students and it has been implemented.

However, for 2013-14 and 2014-15 permission has not been given. A proposal has been sent to the Governor to allow conducting of examinations for these two batches and give the marks cards. The approval for this has still not been given, said Dr. Shivalingaiah in reply to a question.

The UGC had granted recognition to the following in-house non-technical 17 courses on Aug. 14 for a period of five years to KSOU that include- BA, B COM, Bachelor of Library and Information Science, MA in Ancient History and Archaeology, Economics, English, Hindi, History, Journalism and Mass Communication, Kannada, Political Science, Public Administration, Sociology, Urdu, Commerce, Master of Library and Information Sciences and Master of Science (Environmental Science).

Further, UGC gave recognition to another 14 courses on Oct. 28 and the courses include: B.Ed, MBA, MA (Sanskrit), M.Sc in Bio-Chemistry, Bio-Technology, Chemistry, Clinical Nutrition & Dietetics, Computer Science, Geography, Information Science, Mathematics, Micro Biology, Physics and Psychology.

KSOU Registrar Dr. Ramanand, Dean (Academic) Prof. Jagadish and Dean Study Centre Prof.D.C. Basavaraju were present.

Convocation Hall inauguration on Dec.1

The new Convocation Hall built inside the Muktagangothri premises will be inaugurated on Dec.1 by Governor Vajubhai Vala. This is an Air-conditioned hall with all modern facilities. Except for marriages it will be made available for all academic activities to the public, said Dr. Shivalingaiah.