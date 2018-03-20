Two-day workshop on epigraphy begins
News

Two-day workshop on epigraphy begins

Mysuru: A two-day workshop on Epigraphy organised by the Department of Archaeology, Heritage and Museums commenced this morning at its premises at Dasara Exhibition Grounds here.

About 100 researchers in the field who are participating in the workshop will be groomed on various forms of inscriptions and technical modalities of their systematic study.

Inaugurating the programme District In-charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa pointed out that epigraphy was very important to throw light on history. However he regretted that a few people tend to distort history by providing wrong references.

He advised the researchers in the field to document every finding with authenticity to avoid ambiguity in future.

He added that the research should always be deep and not superficial to unearth true facts of history. He contended that the workshop provided a good platform for researchers to exchange views and thoughts.

Prizes were given away to High School students who had won in contests organised by the Department which featured quiz, essay, elocution and drawing.

Mayor B. Bhagyavathi, ZP President Nayeema Sultana, Deputy Mayor M. Indira, Archaeology Department Director Gavisiddaiah, Deputy Director Nirmala Mathapathi, Assistant Executive Engineer Pujar and other dignitaries were present at the workshop.

March 20, 2018

RELATED POSTS

Exhibition Authority CEO asks departments to vacate their stalls
Children’s Day Out
Rs. 9 crore project to stop flooding at Dasara Expo Grounds

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending

ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching