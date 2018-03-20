Two-day workshop on epigraphy begins

Mysuru: A two-day workshop on Epigraphy organised by the Department of Archaeology, Heritage and Museums commenced this morning at its premises at Dasara Exhibition Grounds here.

About 100 researchers in the field who are participating in the workshop will be groomed on various forms of inscriptions and technical modalities of their systematic study.

Inaugurating the programme District In-charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa pointed out that epigraphy was very important to throw light on history. However he regretted that a few people tend to distort history by providing wrong references.

He advised the researchers in the field to document every finding with authenticity to avoid ambiguity in future.

He added that the research should always be deep and not superficial to unearth true facts of history. He contended that the workshop provided a good platform for researchers to exchange views and thoughts.

Prizes were given away to High School students who had won in contests organised by the Department which featured quiz, essay, elocution and drawing.

Mayor B. Bhagyavathi, ZP President Nayeema Sultana, Deputy Mayor M. Indira, Archaeology Department Director Gavisiddaiah, Deputy Director Nirmala Mathapathi, Assistant Executive Engineer Pujar and other dignitaries were present at the workshop.