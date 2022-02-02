Two engineering students from Hassan killed in car-truck collision

February 2, 2022

Hunsur: Two engineering students from Hassan were killed in an accident near Bilikere and two more students have been injured when their car collided with a truck near Bilikere at 12.30 am. The students were classmates and were studying in the second year at Malnad Engineering College, Hassan.

The group of friends were heading towards Mysuru from Hassan. The deceased students have been identified as Mouleshwara Reddy who died on the spot and Thejas, who died while he was being shifted to Mysuru. Two more students, Shubhankar and Suhan, have been injured and they have been admitted at a private hospital in Mysuru.

The students are the natives of Kolar, Shivamogga, Arasikere and Bengaluru. The high-end car (KA-01-MP-7172) collided head-on with a truck near Ramenahalli. The injured students are out of danger now, said doctors.

The bodies of deceased students have been shifted to the mortuary at Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI). Bilikere Police have registered a case.