Two engineering students from Hassan killed in car-truck collision
News

Two engineering students from Hassan killed in car-truck collision

February 2, 2022

Hunsur: Two engineering students from Hassan were killed in an accident near Bilikere and two more students have been injured when their car collided with a truck near Bilikere at 12.30 am. The students were classmates and were studying in the second year at Malnad Engineering College, Hassan.

The group of friends were heading towards Mysuru from Hassan. The deceased students have been identified as Mouleshwara Reddy who died on the spot and Thejas, who died while he was being shifted to Mysuru. Two more students, Shubhankar and Suhan, have been injured and they have been admitted at a private hospital in Mysuru.

The students are the natives of Kolar, Shivamogga, Arasikere and Bengaluru. The high-end car (KA-01-MP-7172) collided head-on with a truck near Ramenahalli. The injured students are out of danger now, said doctors.

The bodies of deceased students have been shifted to  the mortuary at Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI). Bilikere Police have registered a case.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching