Two Police vehicles booked for ‘No Parking’ violation

January 20, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Though the Criminal Procedure Code grants permission to Police officers to pull over any vehicle, search any person or impose penalties on any person for violation regardless of his rank or of his post, it is rarely done if the violator is from the Police Department. Violators get away with the violation and the matter is usually brushed under the carpet.

However, the Devaraja Traffic Police have set an example by booking two drivers of Police vehicles for violating the ‘No Parking’ rule on the busy D. Devaraj Urs Road and causing public inconvenience.

Each driver was fined Rs. 1,000 that is normally levied from the public for a similar violation on Wednesday. Sources said that the drivers of the two jeeps had parked on the busy road at around 7.30 pm on Wednesday when usually the road is clogged with traffic. After parking, the drivers had left the place for some errands. Due to this violation, traffic was held up for some time on the road and other commuters on the stretch were wondering whether the Police jeeps will be booked for violation. Some commuters even informed the jurisdictional Devaraja Traffic Police about the violation.

While many thought that the drivers would get away as they were Department vehicles, the Devaraja Traffic Police swung into action and imposed a fine of Rs. 1,000 each on them and were issued challans for the same.