Udiyanda M. Karumbaiah
Obituary

Udiyanda M. Karumbaiah

April 3, 2024

Udiyanda M. Karumbaiah (Raja), former Chief Manager of Canara Bank and a resident of Sankalpa Prabhu on D. Subbaiah Road, behind Hardwick School in Lakshmipuram, passed away yesterday evening in Bengaluru. He was 81.

A native of Katakeri village, Madikeri taluk in Kodagu, he leaves behind his wife Lalitha (Thathanda), one daughter, one son and a host of relatives and friends. Body will be brought to Mysuru tomorrow at 6 am and the last rites will be held at the foot of Chamundi Hill at 11.30 am, according to family sources.

