Udupi man kills self fearing he had contracted Coronavirus
News

Udupi man kills self fearing he had contracted Coronavirus

March 26, 2020

His suicide note asks family to get tested

Udupi: A 56-year-old man in Udupi allegedly committed suicide yesterday fearing that he had contracted the deadly COVID-19.

Found hanging near a tree outside his house, the man had left behind a suicide note to his family which stated that he had contracted Coronavirus, and thus his family must get tested too for the same.

However, Police said that he was not in the list of people who had been asked to remain in home quarantine. He also did not display any symptoms, Police added.

The man is survived by his wife and two children.

A throat-swab test for Coronavirus has now been set in motion; post-mortem details are awaited.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching