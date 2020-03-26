Udupi man kills self fearing he had contracted Coronavirus

March 26, 2020

His suicide note asks family to get tested

Udupi: A 56-year-old man in Udupi allegedly committed suicide yesterday fearing that he had contracted the deadly COVID-19.

Found hanging near a tree outside his house, the man had left behind a suicide note to his family which stated that he had contracted Coronavirus, and thus his family must get tested too for the same.

However, Police said that he was not in the list of people who had been asked to remain in home quarantine. He also did not display any symptoms, Police added.

The man is survived by his wife and two children.

A throat-swab test for Coronavirus has now been set in motion; post-mortem details are awaited.