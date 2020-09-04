UK magazine names K.K. Shailaja as world’s ‘top thinker’ for COVID-19
Coronavirus Update, COVID-19, News

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala continues to be an inspiration in the management of the coronavirus pandemic at the international level.

In the latest, a monthly British magazine ‘Prospect’ has announced that state Health Minister K.K. Shailaja has been selected as the world’s top thinker for the COVID-19 age. She has been selected from a list of 50 personalities which include Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand; philosopher Cornel West; historian of slavery Olivette Otele among others.

As per the magazine, ‘she was the right woman in the right place’. “When Covid-19 was still a China story in January, she not only accurately foresaw its inevitable arrival, but also fully grasped the implications,” the magazine piece read.

Other international media organisations like BBC, The New York Times, The Guardian and others in the past have also expressed appreciation for Kerala’s efforts in controlling the spread of the pandemic.

