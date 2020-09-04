MLA inspects spot for construction of houses for ‘Kuduremaala’ shed dwellers

September 4, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: As a first step for construction of houses for dwellers of Kuduremaala, MLA L. Nagendra inspected the one-acre plot near Kuduremaala itself on Wednesday.

At present,the dwellers are living in sheds on the edges of Rajakaluve, which overflows whenever it rains heavily.

During the inspection, Nagendra was told by the dwellers that they will vacate their sheds if an alternative housing arrangement is made for them.

Nagendra later held discussions with area Corporator (Ward 21) C. Vedavathi, MUDA Commissioner Dr. D.B. Natesh and other officials, during which the MLA directed the officials to begin works on construction of a deck for crossing over Rajakaluve and a park at Kuduremaala, for which guddali puja has already been performed.

Later, Nagendra held talks with owners of three houses which have come in the way of linking Metagalli Railway Level Crossing with part of B.M. Shri Nagar. With the owners agreeing to vacate, the MLA directed MUDA officials to construct new houses for them on MUDA sites elsewhere.

Nagendra also handed over the Gas Crematorium built by MUDA at K.G. Koppal Burial Ground to the MCC.

The MUDA had built the crematorium at a cost of Rs.3.5 crore eight years ago.

BJP leaders Ramesh, Prajwal Srivatsa,Shivashankar, Srinivas, Devaraj,Nataraj, Rangaswamy and others were present.

MUDA Commissioner Dr. D.B. Natesh said that more than 100 families lived on the edges of Rajakaluve at Kuduremaala.

In order to relocate them and provide alternative houses, MUDA has planned to hand over the one acre area close to Kuduremaala to Karnataka Slum Development Board for construction of houses, for which a spot inspection was made on Wednesday.