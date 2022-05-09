Unable to land due to bad weather in Mysuru, flight returns to Bengaluru

May 9, 2022

41 passengers waiting at Mysore Airport to go to Goa stranded

Mysore/Mysuru: Bad weather forced a Mysuru-bound plane from Hyderabad to land at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru instead of Mysore Airport last evening. The pilot, in coordination with the Air Traffic Control, decided it would be unsafe to land in Mysuru.

Consequently, the passengers waiting at the Mysore Airport in Mandakalli to fly to Goa were stranded and were forced to return home. The Alliance Air flight was supposed to land at Mysore Airport at 3.25 pm and it was scheduled to take 41 passengers to Goa. It was flight AI 9881 from Hyderabad that was to land in Mysuru and then take off to Goa.

But the plane did not land at the Mysore Airport causing passenger inconvenience. Airport Director R. Manjunath told Star of Mysore this morning that the flight had entered the Mysuru airspace but was unable to land due to inclement weather. “The pilot, after trying to land a couple of times, was unable to land due to bad weather and cross-wind. Even if the plane would have made a landing attempt, there were chances of it veering off the runway due to cross-wind,” he said.

The bad weather conditions were communicated to the ATC and the pilot took a call not to land in Mysore Airport. Instead, the pilot chose to land in Bengaluru Airport. “The decision was taken in the interest of passenger safety. More than inconvenience, safety is paramount and that is why this decision was taken,” Manjunath said.

The 45 passengers who were to land in Mysuru from Hyderabad returned to Mysuru by road from Bengaluru. “Such incidents are common if the weather is unfavourable. The cross-wind scenario disrupted the landing and it is completely the pilot’s call,” he added.

However, some passengers complained that they were made to wait at the Mysore Airport till late in the night and they obliged as the Airport staff repeatedly assured them that the flight would make a landing and they could fly to Goa.

“A healthy passenger communication is important. If at all there was inclement weather, the Airport staff could have told us the same instead of making us wait for long hours. We waited for the flight till late in the night and finally we were told that the flight has been cancelled,” a passenger told SOM on condition of anonymity.