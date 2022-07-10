Uncleaned vacant site posing threat to neighbouring houses

July 10, 2022

Sir,

This is to bring to the notice of the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) authorities that a vacant site in the busy street of Vinaya Marga Main Road in Siddarthanagar has not been cleaned for more than a year.

Trees/ weeds have grown wildly and the site has become a home for snakes, insects etc., thus posing a threat to the residents in the neighbourhood.

I have informed the site owner multiple times to get it cleaned but in vain. Some citizens do not have civic responsibility and ironically, the owner of this vacant site resides just a plot behind this site! I also brought it to the notice of local Corporator who resides in the same line but with no results. This is the sad plight of tax-paying and law-abiding citizens of our country.

I once again urge the authorities concerned and also the MCC Commissioner to take note of this and act quickly.

– An inconvenienced citizen, Vinaya Marga, Siddarthanagar, 8.7.2022

