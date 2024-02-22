February 22, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Speak History, a Silverfish Books conversation forum and a non-profit organisation, is holding a ‘Speak History – Session 12’ event with Mysuru-based archaeologist and Padma Shri Awardee S. Subbaraman.

The event ‘Unearthing History, Restoring Heritage – Tales from the life of Subbaraman’ will be held on March 2 at 11 am at Mint Amphitheatre, Padma Farms, Gaddige Road, Mysuru.

It requires immense dedication to coax the ancient fortresses of history into revealing their secrets. The tales of yore emerge from the silent stones only through the skilled touch of adept hands.

Subbaraman has devoted a lifetime to the restoration of some of the world’s most significant heritage sites, including the Bamiyan Buddhas, Angkor Wat, Ajanta, Ellora, Beluru, Halebeedu, and Thanjavur.

Trained as a chemist and specialising in archaeological chemistry, he has studied at esteemed global institutions and held senior leadership positions within the Archaeological Survey of India for decades. His ground-breaking work in conservation and restoration has garnered numerous awards.

At 94 years old, Subbaraman will share his restoration stories beneath the sprawling banyan tree at Padma Farms. On the same day, the organisers will welcome 10 children from Kaliyuva Mane — a school dedicated to providing alternative learning opportunities for underprivileged children — to partake in the farm’s atmosphere and the event.

They will be managing two stalls: One offering refreshing lemonade and delectable rava laddus and the other showcasing their artwork and crafts. Interested may contact 81051-12990.