Union Minister Dr. Murugan inaugurates Photo Expo at Akashvani premises

August 31, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr. L. Murugan inaugurated the photo exhibition on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav organised by Regional Outreach Bureau (ROB), Karnataka, marking the 75th year of the country’s independence at Akashvani premises on KRS Road here on Sunday.

The photo exhibition featured a number of rare and exceptional photographs on the history of India’s independence, national leaders, freedom fighters and other personalities. The photographs include Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose watching the First Parade of Indian National Army (INA) that took place at Singapore in 1943, Mahatma Gandhi’s Dandiyatra, the second Round Table Conference held in 1931 in which Mahatma Gandhi, Madan Mohan Malaviya and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar took part and a photo of Mahatma Gandhi and Kasturba standing with Rabindranath Tagore at Kolkata’s Shantiniketan, among others.

The exhibition also featured artworks on the journey of Shubash Chandra Bose in the Freedom Movement, the inaugural speech of Bose at the National Industrial Planning Commission at Bombay, Rabindranath Tagore welcoming Bose at Shantiniketan in 1939, the Padayatra held in 1931 during which Netaji was arrested by the British, Bose receiving Guard of Honour at Jhansi Rani Regiment at Singapore, the tea party organised by Azad Hind Fouz and Bose’s visit to Jallianwala Bagh in 1919.

The other rare collection of photographs include that on the life and struggles of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru and a host of other leaders and great personalities, exclusive pictures of the First Freedom Movement, Dandi Salt March, etc.

Karnataka Safaikarmachari Commission Chairman Kote M. Shivanna, Field Publicity Office Deputy Director T.C. Poornima, Mysore Akashvani Assistant Director S.S. Umesh and others were present during the occasion.