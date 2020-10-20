Universities, Legislators adopt over 1,400 Govt. Schools
COVID-19, News

October 20, 2020

Bengaluru: Amidst the COVID-19 contagion, Universities, Legislators and other dignitaries have proposed to adopt 1,414  schools across the State for developing them under the Government’s Government School adoption plan.

According to Prof. M.R. Doreswamy, who heads the Government’s Advisory Committee on Educational Reforms, there has been a good response for adopting Government Schools, with Universities, Educational Institutions, Legislators and the like, coming forward for adopting 1,414 schools.

Pointing out that several cinema personalities, IT/BT companies, Private Universities, Media Houses and other donors too have come forward for school adoption, he said that based on the recommendations of the  Advisory Committee, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had announced in the Budget that all Legislators would adopt Government Schools under their Local Area Development Fund.

Later on many MPs, Legislators from both Houses and other dignitaries have assured to adopt more than a thousand schools collectively. While MPs have already adopted 135 schools, the MLCs have adopted 213 schools and other Legislators have promised to adopt at least 5 to 10 schools each.

The CM himself has adopted 10 schools, while the three Dy.CMs have adopted five schools each and 21 Government-run and Private Universities have adopted 10 schools each. This apart, 200 Software firms have been appealed to adopt 100 schools each, Prof. Doreswamy said  and added that the adopting companies/organisations/ individuals/ Corporate Houses have to  take necessary measures for providing necessary infrastructure such as furniture, classrooms, library, computers, building repairs etc.

